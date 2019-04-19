100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 19, 1919
With the emergency clause attached, Pendleton’s new traffic ordinance, complete except for a few minor details regarding parking, passed last night and was signed by Mayor J.L. Vaughan. The new regulations went into effect this morning. Among important changes is a raise in the speed limit over the city streets from 15 to 20 miles an hour. This does not include Main street, however, where the speed will automatically be regulated by conditions. The average speed of vehicles using Main street is 12 miles an hour. Vehicles passing any school building or grounds must slow down to 12 miles an hour and not increase their speed until 100 feet beyond the grounds. The age limit for drivers is set at 16 years, unless some person older and who can operate the car accompanies a driver under that age.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 19, 1969
The Pendleton Buckaroos swept to a decisive win in the Sage Brush Relays in Hermiston Friday, scoring 83 points and picking up tallies in every event. Pendleton’s strongest events were the mile team, two-mile relay, mile relay, medley relay, shot and high jump relays and the javelin, an individual event. Probably the closest event of the meet was the long jump relay, which Pendleton won from Hermiston by half an inch. Tom Wells of Hermiston had the best individual leap of the event with 21-0, also the best so far this season in Eastern Oregon. Dennis Wilcott was Hermiston’s third jumper and needed 18-2 to tie Pendleton’s total at that point. John Barton was up for Pendleton and needed to beat his best jump of 19-11½ by an inch if the Bucks were to win. He did exactly that, leaping 20 feet one-half inch for the victory.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 19, 1994
Morrow County students will attend school just four days a week beginning next school year and pay $50 to participate in a sports program. A standing-room-only crowd, many of them teachers, filled the district office Monday when the school board voted 4-3 to adopt a four-day week for the 1994-95 school year. The board also approved a controversial pay-to-play plan that will charge individuals up to $100 per year and families a maximum of $200 to participate in sports. The board approved the two measures to avoid the alternative outlined by Superintendent Chuck Starr: drastic cuts in extra-curricular programs and staff reductions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.