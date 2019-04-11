100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 11, 1919
Pilot Rock’s new municipal lighting plant is being installed under direction of J.L. Vaughan of Pendleton, who yesterday visited the nearby town to oversee the installation work. Progress is satisfactory and the new system will be ready for use shortly. The privately owned system was destroyed by fire last fall and it remained for the city to install a new plant. Bonds were issued for $4000 to defray the expense of the system. It will have a capacity of 25 kilowatts, will serve the business district and about 50 homes and be operated by a gasoline motor of 25 horsepower. As soon as the present plant is unable to handle the load with the present equipment, another engine will be added to carry the system over the peak load.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 11, 1969
A heavy rain was pelting the timbered slopes of Mill Creek east of Milton-Freewater last night. But six young people camped in a tent and a leanto were snug and warm. Then four lawmen showed up at 10 p.m. and took the group into custody. Ronald Bruce Halmark, 20, Walla Walla, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and is being held under $2,000 bail today in the Umatilla County Jail. Brian Francis Harrigan, 18, Walla Walla, is being held under $1,500 bail on a charge of possession of narcotics. The other four young people were juveniles, two girls and two boys. One of the girls was listed as a runaway. Her mother had called the Walla Walla sheriff’s office after she heard about the camp being set up. Two Walla Walla deputies and Umatilla County deputies Jim Cameron and Jim Webber, both Pendleton, made the arrests and broke up the camp.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 11, 1994
Mike Thorne, executive director of the Port of Portland and a Pendleton area rancher, is one of the newest members of the Agricultural Hall of Fame at Oregon State University. Membership in the Hall of Fame is the highest honor given by the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences, said Dean Thayne Dutson. Thorne was nominated by faculty members in the Annual Sciences Department. Despite his duties with the Port of Portland, Thorne continues to maintain the family wheat, barley and cattle ranch near Pendleton. He served in the Oregon Legislature for 17 years and was co-chairman of the Joint Ways and Means Committee for six years. He also headed the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.
