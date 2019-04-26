100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 26, 1919
There were plumes, gold braid, flying pennants and a brilliant showing of red, white, purple, green and pink in the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs centenary parade this afternoon, but perhaps the most conspicuous feature in all the regalia were the little Victory bond buttons with which many members of the I.O.O.F. pinned their badges. A thousand strong the parade advanced down Main street, with the Weston band furnishing music and Sim Barnes, P.G., acting as Grand Marshall. There are 13 I.O.O.F. and Rebekah lodges in the county, and all were represented, besides visitors from other parts of the state.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 26, 1969
A clerical error in Oregon’s official law book has taken an Athena logger off the hook in a pioneering stream pollution case. L.E. TenEyck, cutting a sale for Quality Mills of Athena on Ryan Creek, was fined $500 by Umatilla County District Judge Richard Courson last week. TenEyck was found guilty by a jury of using Ryan Creek, a tributary to the Upper Umatilla River, as a road for his log trucks. But an error in the assembly of the law books — Oregon Revised Statutes — left the 1967 pollution law without a penalty clause. Without a penalty, there is no crime — this is a point of law. So TenEyck’s attorney moved successfully in court Thursday to have the fine nullified.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 26, 1994
An officer from Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton has received the Department of Corrections’ highest honor — the medal of valor. Bruce Anglin of Hermiston, a correctional officer at EOCI since 1990, received the honor in a ceremony before 300 employees and family members at the Black Angus Restaurant in Salem Monday. In May of 1993, Anglin disarmed an inmate who was beating another correctional officer with a heavy metal weightlifting bar. In October of 1993, the inmate was convicted of attempted aggravated murder and first-degree assault. The inmate is undergoing psychiatric evaluation before sentencing.
