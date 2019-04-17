100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 17, 1919
Do you know that Pendleton, Ore., and Cheyenne, Wyo., and Amarillo, Tex., are leading fashion centers? Not one yip does the cowboy dandy care for the fashion arbiters of New York, Paris and London. Not one whoop does he care whether tweeds or cheviots will be the rage in men’s fashions this season. Frock coats and malacca sticks, silk hats and dress suits, silk hose, foulard ties, cashmere trousers and patent leather shoes, pongee and panama — mean absolutely nothing in his life. William S. Hart, Beau Brummel of the west, cavalier of the range, is the joy of the Western fashion dictators. Boots and spurs, horses and saddles, chaps and Stetsons, shirt and neckerchief, leather and corduroy, rope and six shooter, interest him far more than the styles in “store clothes” this season.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 17, 1969
Lee Abney, an aircraft mechanic who builds small planes as a hobby, told the Stanfield City Council Wednesday night that in addition to the plane in his yard at his residence, he has a plane in the attic of his home. Abney appeared before the council to tell them that he did not appreciate the publicity he received recently when the city launched its clean-up campaign. Abney’s plane in the yard, without wings, was recently cited by the council as one of the more than 50 spots in town that should have some attention from home owners in the city’s move to improve the appearance of the town. Abney told the council Wednesday that he first learned about the complaint in the press and since then he has smoothed off “some of the rough edges” of the plane.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 17, 1994
A member of the Eugene investment group that on Friday completed its controversial purchase of the Kinzua mill in Heppner said Friday his “personal preference” is to keep the mill running. “I think the people of Heppner will be happily surprised” when the investors decide the mill’s fate, said Ed King, one of four men who bought the Kinzua Corp. mill and 180,000 acres of timberland in Eastern Oregon. However, the investors have not yet decided what to do with the mill, said King. They will meet with mill managers next week and settle on a plan within several weeks, King added.
