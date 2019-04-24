100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 24, 1919
Joe Despain, who has been in the service of the Canadian army for almost three years, loves the United States too well to give it up for the love of a Scotch lassie to whom he became engaged some time ago. In a letter to his brother, Grover Despain, Joe says he expects to leave Belgium soon for England and will arrive in Pendleton in June. But because his sweetheart declines to come to America, Joe will not be accompanied by a bride. “The United States is the only place I care to live in,” declares Joe. And so the matter stands.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 24, 1969
Rooms for another 60 students will be available when an estimated $175,000 addition is completed at the Challenger Inn near Blue Mountain Community College. Thirty dormitory style rooms and a cafeteria are being added in a three floor addition, north of the present structure at 2410 N.W. Carden. Owner D.R. “Dan” Satterwhite said it should be completed by the middle of June. There is no connection between the Challenger Inn and the college but the college encourages students to use the inn and students are given preference at the inn during the school year. If students do not fill the inn, rooms are rented to single non-students. During the summer months it is used as a motel.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 24, 1994
The new owners of the sawmill in Heppner, Pioneer Resources, LLC, announced Friday the mill should be operating again within 30 days. Greg Demers, one of the four investors in Pioneer Resources, told the East Oregonian the mill will probably be run at roughly the same capacity as before it shut down April 14. Ed King III, another of the investors in Pioneer, agreed in a telephone interview from Eugene that the mill likely will be run at a “substantial” level.
“We’re still working on some of that,” King said, adding “you don’t run a facility like that slightly.”
He said Pioneer would be looking for an economic situation that would benefit both the company and the workers. Most of the mill’s management will remain intact, Demers said.
