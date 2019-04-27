100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 27-28, 1919
Every mail is bringing in four or five requests for quarters from shooters who will arrive in Pendleton beginning Saturday for the seventh annual shoot of the Oregon State Sportsmen’s Association and indications that close to 200 scatter gun artists will be here are seen by the accommodations committee, of which Dean Tatom is chairman. So far no difficulty has been experienced in getting quarters in the hotels and in private families and if local people continue to accept the call for quarters as well as so far there will be no difficulty in housing the visitors, the committee reports. The local shoot is attracting interest from southern Oregon to northwestern Washington and east as far as Idaho. Shooters plan to arrive here Saturday, to do their practice shooting Sunday and go in for the tournaments Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 27-28, 1969
Herman, the bob-tailed part-Siamese cat, didn’t like the chore he’d been assigned to do, so he copped out. Mr. and Mrs. T.A. Patterson took Herman to their cabin on the North Fork of the John Day River in March, and left him there to wage war on the mice. “We fixed him a good bed, and planned to come up once a week to see how he was doing, and to feed him,” said Mrs. Patterson. “But the next time we went up he wasn’t there, and we thought he was gone for good.” This morning, Herman showed up at home in Pilot Rock. He had traveled more than 50 miles, through the snow and over Battle Mountain, to get there. Mrs. Patterson said he was in good condition too. He wasn’t thin and his feet weren’t sore. He didn’t even seem very hungry.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 27-28, 1994
An Echo farmer discovered a human skull on his property Tuesday that may be part of an Indian burial ground, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Dan Williamson and others from the sheriff’s office investigated the find Wednesday and decided to call in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Williamson and Tribal representatives planned to go back to the site today and continue investigating. The farmer called the sheriff’s office after spotting what appeared to be “a face and part of the top of what was obviously a human skull” while passing the spot on a little roadway, Williamson said. Sheriff’s staff cleared away some of the dirt from around the skull and discovered at least a partial skeleton. “It’s pretty old and quite possibly Indian,” Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.