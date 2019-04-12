100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 12, 1919
Employees of the Hamley & Co. saddlery, some of whom have been with the firm for the pat 13 years, were guests last night at at turkey dinner at Hotel Pendleton, the banquet being the third annual event of its kind. C.M. Hogue, the first man to make saddles in Pendleton for J.J. Hamley, founder of the saddlery, said in a short talk that when he came here 13 years ago, it was feared that even the number of saddles made by one man would not find a market here. Now nine saddle makers are kept busy supplying the trade of Umatilla county.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 12, 1969
A former area resident, Ronald Leon Diggins, has won a national award for heroism from Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. Mr. and Mrs. George Lund, Milton-Freewater, said Diggins, their son-in-law, will receive a silver medal and $750. Diggins, a helicopter pilot, on Aug. 21 last year rescued a man from a burning offshore oil well in the Gulf of Mexico. The rescued man, Charles Fatheree, said Diggins had to fly sideways to avoid flames as he brought the helicopter in to pick Fatheree off the roof of a burning shed. Diggins and his wife, the former Ellen Lund, live in Gretna, La. He is the son of former Milton-Freewater residents Mr. and Mrs. John Diggins and is a graduate of McLoughlin Union High School.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 12, 1994
From half a world away, Leo Fyoderov and Natalia Shvedova have something in common with Hermiston. They are concerned about plans to destroy obsolete chemical weapons stockpiles. The U.S. and then-Soviet Union agreed in 1990 to destroy their chemical weapons. Russia has about 40,000 tons and the U.S. about 31,000 tons, including those stored at the Umatilla Army Depot. Their visit to Hermiston and other U.S. storage sties is sponsored by the Chemical Weapons Working Group, a citizen group that opposes the Army’s plans to incinerate the weapons. In Russia Fyoderov is president of the Russian Anti-Dioxin League and president of the Union on Chemical Safety. Shvedova has been active in efforts in the Chuvash Republic, a former chemical weapons production site, to insure safe disposal technologies are implemented.
