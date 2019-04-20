100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 20-21, 1919
Before the end of May the line of the Echo-Pendleton river road will have been surveyed so that contracts probably can be let for grading and construction at the June meeting of the State Highway Commission, M.O. Bennett, engineer in charge of the eastern Oregon district, said this morning. The locating party has completed between nine and ten miles this way from Echo and is speeding up in accordance with the wish of the commission. The road along the river from Echo to Rieth takes advantage of the old railroad grade in several places and reconnaissance notes indicate that at least two river crossings will be eliminated by following the northeast side of the river from Echo to Rieth. The crossing at Nolin and again at Yoakum, together with two railroad crossings, will be avoided by the present arrangement, which will entail considerable saving in the total cost of the road.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 20-21, 1969
U.S. Navy Recruiter Clarence Cox, Pendleton, and his sons made an unusual catch Saturday while trout fishing — they found two cases of dynamite and two boxes of blasting caps. The explosives were covered by a plastic sheet and hidden under a bush near the new Cayuse Bridge over the Umatilla River. Cox called the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Bill McPherson and Judge D.R. “Sam” Cook confirmed the find and called in the county’s blasting expert, Don Barnett, Weston. Barnett moved the explosives to safe storage. No one knows how the explosives came to be under the bush.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 20-21, 1994
Uncertain how the citizens of Athena would view it, the Athena City Council decided to study the matter before allowing a local restaurant and lounge to put in a blackjack table. “Speaking for myself,” said Mayor Kim Clark, “I don’t know enough about the impact and how the public feels about something like this to make an honest decision on it right now. I’d like to put it on the back burner and do some research,” Lynn Forsyth, owner of the Doubletree Restaurant & Lounge, told the council he was simply trying to generate some business so he could keep his establishment open. “We won’t make any money off the table,” explained Forsyth, “it just increases traffic in the business.” Forsyth also pointed out that other small towns in the area had 21 tables and they didn’t seem to be a problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.