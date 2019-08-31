100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 1919
Tradition will be shattered at the opening of the Round-Up ticket office tomorrow at 8 a.m., for instead of a member of the Thomas Boylen family being in charge, Ned Fowler will sell the tickets. For several years a Boylen has officiated and it was thought that Eugene Boylen would act as seller this year but his duties on his father’s sheep ranch prevent. Today arrangements are being made to fill the orders for tickets from out-of-town, and the task of filling the orders, which begins tomorrow, September 2, promises to be a big one. Postmarks on the envelopes are a story in themselves, for all parts of the United States are represented. One order is from London, England, so it may be that the Prince of Wales did not wait to be invited.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 1969
Umatilla County’s former district attorney is now a cowboy at the Starkey Cow Camp in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Riney Seeger, 32, with his 10 years of college, law degree and teaching certificates, is probably one of the world’s best-educated saddle hands. “I prefer to do this over practicing law because it’s more interesting,” he said, “but jobs are difficult to get hold of in ranch management.” Seeger lives in a three-room cabin, made from an old railroad car, with his wife, Gene Ann, who is dean of women at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, and their two children, John, 5, and Jim, 4. The job is seasonal, from June 1 to Nov. 1, and Seeger isn’t sure what he’ll do next. He would like to stay in this field.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 1994
Police are investigating the explosion of a homemade bomb, which was placed on the trunk of a car at a Hermiston residence Sunday evening. The owner of the car heard a loud noise about 8 p.m. Sunday but did not go out and investigate until the next morning. The small bomb was made with gunpowder, placed in a cardboard box and wrapped in duct tape. It did minor damage to the car, police said.
