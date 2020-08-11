100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 11, 1920
Submission of a new herd law initiated by prominent farmers of Umatilla county, to the voters of the state at the general election, is expected to bring about the adoption of a herd law that will be held constitutional and be enforceable. The proposed law already has been declared constitutional by the state attorney general and is ready for the vote of the people in November. The proposed herd law, which is designed to substitute for the Ritner herd law, declared unconstitutional last year, is modeled after the herd laws of Morrow and Gilliam counties. It provides against the allowance of stock running at large except on government land used for range purposes.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 11, 1970
Some beautiful fields of spearmint were harvested from Umatilla County’s newest crop. The spearmint hay, as well as peppermint, is distilled to capture an essential oil which is widely used to make select food, drinks and medicine more delectable. Jerry Cooper and Jim Kindall, Stanfield, said they were mighty pleased with their first crop. A second harvest will be taken in the latter part of September, after Don Mills has finished taking off his peppermint. Marshall Meyers and Glenn Rhode, Echo, are gaining experience in the production of sprinkler irrigated spearmint on land diverted out of winter wheat. Umatilla County’s spearmint growers are in the process of proving that they can grow and market a superior spearmint oil.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug, 11, 1995
There’s no wasted motion as bulldogger Joe Rosenberg and his horse close in on a hard-running steer. Smooth, economic motion: It’s easy to see why the 45-year-old Pendleton cowboy is still on top in what is often a younger man’s game. Rosenberg, the Columbia River Circuit steer wrestling champion for two straight years, is the defending champion at this week’s City-Farm Pro Rodeo. He attributes his current success to a couple of things. Foremost, he says, is the support of his wife, Melody. He also credits Jake, a horse he acquired four years ago. “He’s easy to get along with,” he said. Rosenberg’s years of experience show in and out of the arena. For several years he and Melody have kept a running book on the steers used on the circuit. The book is well known to bulldoggers from other regions. The first thing they do when they arrive at a Northwest rodeo is look up Rosenberg.
