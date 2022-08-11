When giving the writer of the item of news for the Assembly of the Primitive Baptists of the Northwest at Touchet, Wash., Mrs. E.W. Allen showed an old manuscript of the first records of that church in the Oregon County. The records were kept by Mrs. Allen’s father, Benjamin Walden, who was clerk, and they began in February 1847 when a church was organized on the bank of the Yamhill river in a school house near Salem. They are brown with age and were written with a quill pen that was dipped in homemade ink. The manuscript is bound with pasteboard made by Mrs. Allen’s mother who pasted pieces of wrapping paper together with flour paste until they became the thickness of our paste board of today. The Assembly which meets at Touchet next Sunday will be the Seventy-third annual meeting of the association.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
A 16-year-old visitor in Pendleton from Japan will surely consider a bottle of gold dust one of his most treasured souvenirs of an exciting month here. Tetsuhiko Kobayashi, of Takaishi City, near Osaka, is the guest of Mayor and Mrs. Eddie Knopp this month. He flew to San Francisco, then to Portland. The Knopps met him there. Two years ago Mr. and Mrs. Knopp met Tetsuhiko and his parents during their tour of Japan. Marilyn Miller, a missionary friend of the couple arranged the introduction.
“I took lessons in conversational English for several months,” said Tetsuhiko, a slim youth who does very well with an alien tongue. He has a variety of interests at home. He is a sub-leader in the Boy Scouts; a ham radio operator with the call letters JH3BKJ; plays baseball and soccer, and travels around 200 miles to go skiing in the mountains north of his home.
He’ll leave Aug. 20 for home, stopping in California to visit Disneyland, and in Hawaii for a tour of that state.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Hermiston Mayor Frank Harkenrider came back from Seaside with a couple pieces of good news: tax bills should be out before the end of the year and Oregon mayors agreed on a transportation resolution.
Harkenrider, who attended the Oregon Mayors Association 1997 summer conference, said that Oregon mayors are in agreement that transportation funding is imperative.
The 64 mayors who attended resolved to call upon the governor, the president of the Senate, the speaker of the House and the Legislature to convene a special session to pass a transportation funding package into law.
