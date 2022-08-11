100 years ago in the East Oregonian

When giving the writer of the item of news for the Assembly of the Primitive Baptists of the Northwest at Touchet, Wash., Mrs. E.W. Allen showed an old manuscript of the first records of that church in the Oregon County. The records were kept by Mrs. Allen’s father, Benjamin Walden, who was clerk, and they began in February 1847 when a church was organized on the bank of the Yamhill river in a school house near Salem. They are brown with age and were written with a quill pen that was dipped in homemade ink. The manuscript is bound with pasteboard made by Mrs. Allen’s mother who pasted pieces of wrapping paper together with flour paste until they became the thickness of our paste board of today. The Assembly which meets at Touchet next Sunday will be the Seventy-third annual meeting of the association.

