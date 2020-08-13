100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 13, 1920
Eight hundred eighty-two acres of Indian land, with an appraised value of $88,411, will be sold on Friday, according to an announcement made today by Major E. L. Swartzlander of the Umatilla Indian Agency. About 800 acres offered for sale is classified as good to excellent wheat land. There are 12 tracts, ranging in acreage from 40 to 160 acres each, and scattered over the entire reservation. Sealed bids will be received from purchasers. The lands will be sold for cash, subject to acceptance of Indian owners, and approval of the Secretary of the Interior, and subject also to leases on all allotments.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug 13, 1970
The sign atop the former East Oregonian building was made 83 years ago. It was on the two-story building at 400 S. Main until 1961, when the building was razed by Cecil Blaine. Blaine saved the sign and brought it to the East Oregonian‘s new home at 211 S.E. Byers. The sign gathered dust until this summer when a group of EO employees decided it should be repainted and installed at the corner of the building. The sign has two dates: 1875 and 1887. The first date is when the newspaper was started. The second date is the year the building on Main Street was built in anticipation of the newspaper becoming a daily paper in 1888.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug, 13, 1995
“Celebration of Life,” an exhibit of newly acquired Native American artifacts, opened Tuesday at the Umatilla County Historical Society Museum in downtown Pendleton. George Schneiter of Warm Springs donated about 150 pieces, including vests, pipe bags, horse trappings, jewelry and basketry. Most of the collection represents the Columbia Plateau tribes; some originated with local Native Americans. Schneiter said he donated his collection because he wanted to ensure the artifacts were properly stored and maintained. Since the traditional Indian arts are passing away, his collection can be enjoyed by other people through a museum exhibit. The donation more than doubled the society’s collection of Indian artifacts. One of Schneiter’s favorite items is a beaded bag that shows the Three Sisters mountains, Clear Lake and an elk head. About 45 years old, the piece was a gift from the family of a woman from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.