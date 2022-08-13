The members of the American Legion, assisted by the Auxiliary, gave a very pretty party Tuesday evening in the Watts Auditorium in honor of three of their members who have recently become benedicts and their brides, who have recently come to reside here. The honored guests were Mr. and Mrs. Orville Phelps, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Parsell, and Mr. and Mrs. James P. Murphy. The hall was artistically decorated with asparagus and golden glow. Dancing and card playing was indulged in. Hrs. Harry Coleman of Tacoma, gave several vocal selections in her usual pleasing manner. Refreshments were served.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Registration of new students at Hermiston High School and confirmation of the Oregon Total Information Service (OTIS) spring registration for other students will be done at the high school office today through Thursday.
If there are any questions, parents are encouraged to confer with counselors at registration time regarding courses for students and the senior high school program.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
A Morrow County warrant led to the arrest of a La Grande man Friday and a $36,000 drug bust.
During a traffic stop in LaGrande, local police found John Lee McLaughlin, 20, was wanted on a Morrow County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended.
Police obtained a search warrant and seized seven pounds of marijuana, three ounces of methamphetamines and $1,100 worth of cash from McLaughlin’s car. According to police, the marijuana had a street value of $26,000, while the methamphetamine had a street value of $8,400.
