100 years ago in the East Oregonian

The members of the American Legion, assisted by the Auxiliary, gave a very pretty party Tuesday evening in the Watts Auditorium in honor of three of their members who have recently become benedicts and their brides, who have recently come to reside here. The honored guests were Mr. and Mrs. Orville Phelps, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Parsell, and Mr. and Mrs. James P. Murphy. The hall was artistically decorated with asparagus and golden glow. Dancing and card playing was indulged in. Hrs. Harry Coleman of Tacoma, gave several vocal selections in her usual pleasing manner. Refreshments were served.

