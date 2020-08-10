100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 15, 1920
Murder in the first degree was charged jointly against Neil Hart, John L. Rathie, James Owens, Irvin LeRoy Stoop and Floyd L. Henderson in a true bill to the indictment given the grand jury late Friday. The men indicted are they who, on July 25, escaped from the Umatilla county jail after overpowering Deputy Sheriff Jake Marine and shooting Sheriff T.D. Taylor. Hart sprang the biggest surprise of the afternoon, when he declared his true name to be Emmett Bancroft. Of the five, Rathie alone claimed to be known by his right name. Henderson has been masquerading as Richard Patterson and Stoop as Louis Anderson and when arraigned Owens gave his name as Elvin D. Kerby. When asked if they had attorneys, Hart declared in his sullen manner that he “does not have one and doesn’t want one.” The man who fired the fatal shot at Sheriff Taylor never batted an eye as the indictment was read by Circuit Court Judge Gilbert W. Phelps. The other four, however, showed an anxiety to save themselves from the hangman’s noose.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 15, 1970
The bulk of last night’s meeting of the Milton-Freewater high school district board was devoted to discussion and adoption of a new district policy on pregnant students. Superintendent Ed Miller emphasized the administration was not interested in punishing nor placing a stigma on a student, but rather to educate. The new policy says that married or unwed girls who become pregnant may continue in attendance until their condition becomes obvious. At that point they will be counseled by a member of the staff or the administration as to their alternatives. Pregnant students who withdraw shall receive the cooperation of the school in an attempt to complete her school work in areas where home study is feasible. A student who is obviously pregnant and fails to withdraw after the consultation will be expelled as a disruptive factor in the school society, Miller said. Students may return to school a month after the birth of the child. The board agreed that these people were entitled to an education and in need of it.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 15, 1995
Blood in, blood out. That’s the rule. To join a gang you must first endure a painful group beating from your would-be allies. Should you ever decide to leave, an even more brutal pounding awaits. Cesar Rodriguez, 16, is one of about a dozen Hermiston area gang members who say they want out. Rodriguez has already taken one beating for the decision, and he figures there is more pain to come. Another who wants out has been shot at twice this month. Oz Aguiar, 18, is part of a group of young men who banded together last school year to announce they were either getting out of a gang or refusing to join in the first place. “If you go public saying you think it’s wrong what they do, they get mad,” he says. “I guess all of us did take a risk.” For C.E. Huffman, the Hermiston Police Department’s gang enforcement officer, the current exodus is encouraging. The summer has been relatively free of gang violence. Huffman’s job now is to help take the pressure off those youths who decide to leave.
