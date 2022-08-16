100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Along with having all the fun they could find, Pendleton boy scouts also found time to do a little sleuthing while they were in their summer camp at Emigrant Springs, according to H.J. Kirby, scoutmaster, who was in charge of the two patrols. The first day out two of the boys located some old moonshine mash in a dugout not more than a mile from the springs. News of the find was immediately communicated to Mr. Kirby, and he sent word to the sheriff’s office. By the time representatives from the office reached the field there was no sill to be found, but the boys’ had plenty of excitement over their discovery.

