Along with having all the fun they could find, Pendleton boy scouts also found time to do a little sleuthing while they were in their summer camp at Emigrant Springs, according to H.J. Kirby, scoutmaster, who was in charge of the two patrols. The first day out two of the boys located some old moonshine mash in a dugout not more than a mile from the springs. News of the find was immediately communicated to Mr. Kirby, and he sent word to the sheriff’s office. By the time representatives from the office reached the field there was no sill to be found, but the boys’ had plenty of excitement over their discovery.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The opening of schools in Helix have been postponed due to inclement weather delaying completion of harvest.
The school board decided at a special meeting Wednesday night that school would not begin until Sept. 5, Supt. Pat Martin reported. It had been scheduled to begin Aug. 29. Harvest was late starting in this area, and the wet weather this week has allowed only about an hour and a half in the fields each day.
Many farmers only have four to eight days of harvest left, but Martin said the school board decided not to count on good weather and then have to delay the opening of school at the last moment.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
While many young adults are delivering pizza or serving burgers for their summer job, members of the Northwest Youth Corps are making a difference in their environment and in themselves.
For the past three weeks, 10 members of the corps, ages 16-19, have been planting trees, piling slash and building trails, fences and bridges in wilderness areas throughout the Northwest. This week they built hiking, biking and horse trails in the woods of Emigrant Springs State Park, about 23 miles east of Pendleton off Interstate 84.
Crew leader Jason Allen said the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service contact the NYC to do “anything that they need done for the environment, within reason.” The organization has similar groups working in the Wenatchee, Wash., area and in Idaho.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.