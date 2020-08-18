100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 18, 1920
The moans and groans of a little body of Apostolic Faith evangelists have ceased to harass residents of Pendleton’s east end district. After numerous “persecutions” which only served, they said, to strengthen their determination to remain here, the “Holy Rollers” silently stole away. Walla Walla has them now and the Garden City does not know what to do with them. Chief of Police Hussey, in a phone message to Chief of Police Roberts here today, pleaded for advice as to what steps could be taken against them. It appears that their moans and groans do not rest well with the Walla Wallans who reside near the scene of their activities. The local chief gave a prescription over the phone that is expected to relieve the neighboring city of the so-called nuisance.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 18, 1970
Although the Cougar Creek fire scorched only 50 acres, it was the biggest fire in a decade on the Umatilla National Forest. The fire flared up from a smoldering remnant of a week-old lightning strike that hit an old white fir. Within a few hours, hundreds of men were fighting to control the blaze, keeping it confined to the steep ridge on the south of the North Fork of the John Day River. It cost $50,000 to control the blaze, but it eliminated a dangerous threat to thousands of acres of timber and watershed. Whipped by hot winds, the fire could have leaped from ridge to ridge and in a matter of hours turned thousands of acres into a smoky wasteland. Aircraft and military-like organization were the key to the quick control.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 18, 1995
Gourmet magazine has discovered Pendleton cuisine, which means readers of the August issue of the nationally circulated magazine will as well. Last year during the Round-Up, New Yorkers Michael and Jane Stern enjoyed a taste of both Pendleton food and its Wild West lifestyle. The Sterns go on for some length about the chorizo sausage served by Mario’s Basque Bar B-Q, which they called “the best food on the grounds,” owned by Mario Quibiria of Pendleton. The Circle S Barbecue, owned by Jim and Sam Sewell of Pendleton, is prominently featured in the article. Jim Sewell said the New Yorkers didn’t know anything about chicken-fried steak or red beer. Pendleton educated them on both counts. They wrote that they developed a liking for the salmon-colored beverage, a combination of beer and tomato juice, which they were told is best for hangovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.