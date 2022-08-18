100 years ago in the East Oregonian

There will be sufficient outside help in addition to the local policing force to provide ample protection for visitors to the Round-Up, September 21, 22 and 23, the management of the big show thinks. Recently a letter was received from E.B. Wood, chief special agent of the O.-W. R. & N. by H.W. Collings in which the O.-W. man declares he will be able to attend the show again this year. He also expects to bring a number of special men with him, according to the letter. He expresses the opinion that there will be a sufficient number of the sleuths here to balk any designs that light-fingered gentry may entertain against the safety of unsuspecting visitors’ pocketbooks.

