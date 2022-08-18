There will be sufficient outside help in addition to the local policing force to provide ample protection for visitors to the Round-Up, September 21, 22 and 23, the management of the big show thinks. Recently a letter was received from E.B. Wood, chief special agent of the O.-W. R. & N. by H.W. Collings in which the O.-W. man declares he will be able to attend the show again this year. He also expects to bring a number of special men with him, according to the letter. He expresses the opinion that there will be a sufficient number of the sleuths here to balk any designs that light-fingered gentry may entertain against the safety of unsuspecting visitors’ pocketbooks.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The Milton-Freewater Pea Festival Court and the prize-winning Chamber of Commerce float will be competing in two events in Washington this weekend. The local entry left today for Grandview, then will appear in a parade at Moses Lake on Saturday. Since May, the float and its pretty riders, Queen Gwyn Wise and princesses Sally Key and Debby Long, have won sweepstakes or grand sweepstakes at the Spokane Lilac Festival, the tri-City Water Follies, the Elgin Stampede, Chief Joseph Days, the Penticton, B.C., Peach Festival and the Umatilla County Fair.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Fire crews have contained a 1,110-acre fire on the edge of the Umatilla National Forest.
Earle Rother, a public affairs officer with the Forest Service in Pendleton, said the fire was officially designated “contained” at 6 p.m. Sunday. He said fire crews expected the fire would be out by 6 p.m. this evening.
The fire grew from 870 acres Saturday as crews set strategic “burnouts” to control the blaze, which has burned mostly grassy slopes about six miles from Meacham, along Meacham Creek.
Rother said 485 firefighters had been mobilized to fight the fire this weekend. Now that the fire is contained, several fire fighting crews have been sent home. Currently, nine fire engines, one bulldozer and four helicopters are being used to fight the fire.
Firefighters used infrared light to detect hot spots as the fireline was widened and secured Sunday.
“We had an infrared flight last night. The film that’s used is sensitive to heat. We found a lot of little hot spots and a larger one,” Rother said, adding that fire crews will spend most of today putting out the hot spots. He estimated there were between 12 to 20 hot spots.
