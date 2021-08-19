Fred Patterson, alias Pat Anderson and also known as Andy Anderson, was arrested about daylight this morning on a charge of complicity in the murder of Matt Jepson, aged rancher whose body was found in a well last Saturday on his ranch 16 miles east of Milton. The arrest of Patterson was made by Sheriff Houser, who with Deputy E.B.F. Ridgeway and A. Van Orsdale, a Walla Walla officer, comprised a posse that had sought the man for many hours. Patterson was arrested at Glassby’s mill, 25 miles southeast of Walla Walla. In the search for Patterson the officers made use of three automobiles and the bloodhounds from the Walla Walla penitentiary.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1971
John M. McElligott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles McElligott, Pendleton, was promoted to captain at the Army Primary Helicopter School, where he is assigned as a check pilot with Flight Evaluation. McElligott came to Ft. Wolters in September 1969 from Vietnam where he served with the 101st Airborne Division as a helicopter pilot. His decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, 19 awards of the Air Medal (each medal signifies a minimum 25 missions flown over hostile territory) and the Army Commendation Medal. The 22-year-old infantry officer and Army aviator, a 1966 graduate of Ione High School, entered the Army in June 1967. He and his wife, Cherry, and daughter, Stephanie, reside in Mineral Wells, Texas.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1996
A newly formed 4-H club out of Pilot Rock struck it big at the Umatilla County Fair, but not without plenty of hard work and a streak of good luck. The 4-H members, who came together in November 1995, showed up at this year’s fair with their sheep, ready as they were going to be, and no idea of what was about to happen. To their surprise, eight of the nine members placed in the top 15 and 4-H member Eric Howard walked away with the champion market lamb and Rena Christensen won the reserve champion market lamb.
