Max, the 17-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. N. Rusaw of South Milton-Freewater was accidentally shot Saturday evening in the mountains above Dixie, Washington, where he was engaged in working on the road. The bullet was from a 38 caliber rifle, in the hands of a companion who was fooling with it, supposing it to be empty. The bullet entered the breast directly over the heart, and by some obstruction was deflected from its course from piercing that organ and passed through the chest, coming out on the other side. The bullet was picked up from the ground where it had fallen, by some one standing by. The boy was brought to the hospital in Walla Walla where he is not thought to be in a necessarily hopeless condition, the doctor saying that if the weather is favorable, that he will probably recover.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Though the Morrow County Fair and Rodeo does not officially begin until Aug. 22, the first event will be held Sunday when the 4-H Horse Show is held at the county fairgrounds.
Nearly 100 4-H horse club members are expected to take part in the show which starts at 10 a.m. They will compete in showmanship, horsemanship and horse judging contests by age grouping. Two judges will be working the show with horse club leaders in charge. No admission is charged. The Snack Shack will be open during the show.
This part of the family is held early so winners may enter the Oregon State Fair competition.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Construction of the $32.8 million Walmart Distribution Center at Hermiston boosted Umatilla County building valuations for the first half of 1997 to just shy of $60 million.
That’s more than $37 million above the 1996 total for the time period and $16 million more than the full-year total last year. Figures for the first six months of 1997 include construction of 88 single family homes, a duplex, four triplexes and a 12-unit apartment building.
Pendleton recorded more than $6 million in building permits, with 18 new home starts accounting for more than half of that. Hermiston recorded 14 new home starts valued at $2.25 million, plus four triplex units valued at some $600,000. A 12-unit Hermiston apartment building is valued at $706,297. Five more home starts were recorded in the unincorporated area around Hermiston, valued at $881,000.
