100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Max, the 17-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. N. Rusaw of South Milton-Freewater was accidentally shot Saturday evening in the mountains above Dixie, Washington, where he was engaged in working on the road. The bullet was from a 38 caliber rifle, in the hands of a companion who was fooling with it, supposing it to be empty. The bullet entered the breast directly over the heart, and by some obstruction was deflected from its course from piercing that organ and passed through the chest, coming out on the other side. The bullet was picked up from the ground where it had fallen, by some one standing by. The boy was brought to the hospital in Walla Walla where he is not thought to be in a necessarily hopeless condition, the doctor saying that if the weather is favorable, that he will probably recover.

