100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 20, 1920
After giving the once-over to every nook and cranny in the United States, and after little jaunts to France, England, the Balkans, South American and North Africa, Charles Willington Furlong has picked Pendleton for his home and expects to be here for the Round-Up. The famous lecturer, explorer, soldier, writer and painter, in a letter received yesterday by Roy Raley, says that since his visit to the Round-Up in 1913, he has cherished a wish to return and for that reason has built up a lecture clientele in the west. Furlong during the war served as lieutenant colonel on the general staff of the American army, and was overseas in the capacity. When he visited the Round-Up, he donned cowboy attire and participated in the events, winning praise for a brief but spectacular ride on the back of Sharkey.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 20, 1970
The Athena-Weston District School Board discussed at length Tuesday evening the dress code adopted last year which places the responsibility of the student’s school appearance on the parents and student. The board decided suggested attire for girls will continue to be skirts and sweaters or blouses, or dresses; for boys, jeans, cords or slacks with shirts and/or sweaters, with shirttails tucked in. The board said the students here have been complimented for good grooming and conduct on many occasions at which they have represented the school, and added that it has been the cooperation of parents and students which has been a major factor in developing such a reputation.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 20, 1995
While Little League athletes never gain the national notoriety of a Mickey Mantle or Joe Dimaggio, it’s likely that 40 or 50 years from now Hermiston youth sports fans will still be talking about the 1995 Major All-Star softball team. Fourteen 11- and 12-year-old girls came together as a team this summer. And by the time they finished playing at the West Regional tournament in Portland, the whole town was solidly behind them. They took their parents and supporters on an unbelievable ride through four tournaments and showed the nation that Hermiston can compete with anybody. That’s right, the nation. When it was all said and done, the Hermiston Major All-Stars were among the final 16 teams in America, only four wins away from a berth in the Little League World Series.
