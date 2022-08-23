Wallowa Lake, nestling in the heart of the snow covered peaks of the Blue Mountains, is the mecca of scores of Pendleton people during the July and August, according to the word received from Wallowa Lake Park, the center of attraction in the land of the Wallowa. Winding between the slopes of the deep, cool canyon of the Wallowa and Minam rivers, and finally emerging into the sunlit greenness of the Wallowa valley, the new highway, nearing completion, rivals in scenic beauty the Columbia highway. Fishing in the high mountain lakes has been attracting large numbers of people since summer and the abundance of game in the way of grouse and deer is causing a number of local sportsmen to begin loading their cars and cleaning the old gun in preparation for a raid on Wallowa County’s game supply.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The six-day Morrow County Fair and Rodeo officially opened today, but there was excitement at the fairgrounds Monday.
Many animals, both 4-H and open class, were brought in. Young owners will bed down for the next three days, caring for their stock.
Two good-sized steers broke loose and Kate Healy, ranch wife from Butter Creek, showed her style in real cowboy work as she brought them roped, balking and jumping back to the stalls.
Morrow County Agent Harold Kerr said that from early appearances, this year’s entries again would tax facilities for livestock. These were enlarged last year, but there are many more entries coming.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
The construction of a footbridge across the Umatilla River is up next as workers continue to complete parks department projects in Pendleton.
The 8-foot-wide path will cross the Umatilla River at Southwest 18th Street, linking the Round-Up grounds to the high school and swimming pool area. The city council unanimously awarded the project to K2 Construction of Portland for $425,401 during Tuesday’s meeting. The council approved the design of the 510-foot-long path earlier this summer.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.