100 years ago in the East Oregonian

The race for first honors in the Round-Up queen contest, being conducted in Pendleton under the auspices of union labor to help defray expenses of the big Labor Day celebration which will be held here this year, is waxing warm and furious. Miss Eva Lundell is still in the lead, according to the count made last night. Eula McAtee is close behind her. The official count last night shows the following votes: Eva Lundell, 9,096 votes; Eula McAtee, 8,117; Mary Morand, 4,341; Bessie Taylor, 3,916. The queen contest will close Wednesday evening, August 23, with a “queen carnival dance” at labor hall. After the dance the votes will be immediately counted and the winner announced.

