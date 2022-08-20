The race for first honors in the Round-Up queen contest, being conducted in Pendleton under the auspices of union labor to help defray expenses of the big Labor Day celebration which will be held here this year, is waxing warm and furious. Miss Eva Lundell is still in the lead, according to the count made last night. Eula McAtee is close behind her. The official count last night shows the following votes: Eva Lundell, 9,096 votes; Eula McAtee, 8,117; Mary Morand, 4,341; Bessie Taylor, 3,916. The queen contest will close Wednesday evening, August 23, with a “queen carnival dance” at labor hall. After the dance the votes will be immediately counted and the winner announced.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The Pendleton Round-Up court Wednesday continued its busy schedule of pre-Round-Up social events.
Wednesday’s affair was a pow wow at the Davis and Rugg cabin at Bingham Springs Members of the court – Queen Susan Davis, Princesses Mary Hibberd, Becky Raymond, Betsy Shaw and Shelly Simpson – were joined by Happy Canyon Princess Darlene Terry for a luncheon and swimming party. Pendleton Round-Up bucking horse charms were presented to the girls. The members of the court, some of their mothers and grandmothers, last week attended a coffee and a patio brunch. The girls received a photo book and rings to wear with their party clothes.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
With the Oregon Legislature unable to pass a plan to fund road repairs, Umatilla County is considering adopting a fuel tax to patch the worst of the country’s potholes.
The county Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning with mayors and city managers from throughout the county to discuss a possible gas tax.
Pendleton City Manager Larry Lehman said discussions between the county and the cities have thus far been informal.
Various rates have been brought up, from one cent to three cents or more a gallon, he said.
