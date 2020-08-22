100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 22, 1920
Nine cases of Canadian whiskey, bearing old familiar names and labels, repose in the sheriff’s office today instead of in the hands of bootleggers. The liquor, which has earmarks of being genuine, was taken last evening in a car left at a Pendleton garage. At present prices the haul is worth $2000 retail. The owner or owners of the liquor were not taken and the sheriff has virtually despaired of capturing the man now that he has not the goods on him. Labels on the cases indicate that some of the liquor has been ageing since 1908, while others give the date of 1912. Several varieties are included and bear the names of various Canadian firms. Efforts are being made to ascertain to whom the car belongs. The sheriff scouts the theory that the bootleggers might be the same persons who stole the Charles Kennedy auto and left town about the same time of day.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 22, 1970
What do you do when you suddenly acquire ownership of a 200-ton excursion ship that’s resting on the bottom of a boat basin? K. D. Peterson of Hermiston is going to have to answer that question. Peterson’s bid of $257.76 was the high bid for the 50-year-old Columbia Queen, which is lying partly on its side in the Pasco boat basin. The Columbia Queen was originally christened the Verona and plied the waters of Puget Sound for several years carrying people between islands. The ship was later sold to a tour service and then to a private party. During her service on the Columbia River, the ship carried 300 passengers on excursions to Lake Sacajawea and made many special trips, including moonlight cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers. Perhaps the wooden-hulled queen again will ply the inland waters, but that decision will have to be made by her new owner.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 22, 1995
Area farmers will have an opportunity to learn to use current computer software as part of the Blue Mountain Community College’s Farm Business Management Program. “Quicken for the Farmer” starts with classes which introduce users to the computer keyboard. After that, participants get into Quicken to learn how to apply the program to farm accounting. Features of the 12-week program include: on-the-farm conferences and consultations, the ability to tailor the sessions to specific situations, periodic classroom instruction and exposure to the newest financial management techniques.
