100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Wallowa Lake, nestling in the heart of the snow covered peaks of the Blue Mountains, is the mecca of scores of Pendleton people during the July and August, according to the word received from Wallowa Lake Park, the center of attraction in the land of the Wallowa. Winding between the slopes of the deep, cool canyon of the Wallowa and Minam rivers, and finally emerging into the sunlit greenness of the Wallowa valley, the new highway, nearing completion, rivals in scenic beauty the Columbia highway. Fishing in the high mountain lakes has been attracting large numbers of people since summer and the abundance of game in the way of grouse and deer is causing a number of local sportsmen to begin loading their cars and cleaning the old gun in preparation for a raid on Wallowa County’s game supply.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.