That Louis Ragains was shot at some spot outside of the Wright cabin and was taken to the cabin after his death and the body placed in position on the floor is a theory of the tragedy that has been current following a trip to the cabin yesterday by three carloads of people who made a careful examination of the premises. That there were blood stains on Ragains’ own saddle and that a stain on the shoulder of his horse is thought to be blood are two startling indicators that are taken as establishing the plausibility of the theory.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1971
Nellie Hoyt, who may be in her mid-60s, but carries on a multitude of activities that might go with an active 30-year-old, racked up another bunch of award ribbons this year at the Umatilla County Fair. The Umatilla artist, wife of Clyde Hoyt, has no idea how many ribbons she has won at fairs with her paintings. She started years ago and in addition to the Umatilla County Fair has received awards at the Columbia County Fair in St. Helens and the Tri-Cities Water Follies. “There’s not enough hours in the day to do what I want to do,” says Mrs. Hoyt, who raises a garden, does some writing and manages the Umatilla School cafeteria, in addition to her artistic pursuits.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1996
If you can type, perform other standard clerical tasks and speak Spanish and English, you should have no trouble finding a job in the Hermiston area. Area employers and employment agencies say the need for bilingual workers with office skills is growing right along with the growing Hispanic population. Umatilla County is one of 10 in the state in which at least 30 percent of new residents are Hispanic, according to figures released early this summer by the Center for Population Research and Census at Portland State University. In neighboring Morrow County, Hispanics make up 63 percent of new residents.
