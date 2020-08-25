100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 25, 1920
Improvements and additions to the O. W. R. & N. yards at Rieth were begun yesterday with the signing of a contract for three months’ work by Grant Smith & Co., one of the largest contracting firms on the Pacific coast. Virtual doubling of the yardage facilities at Rieth is one step in the plan to improve freight and passenger service over the Blue Mountain division of the railroad. At present freight trains from The Dalles, Umatilla, Walla Walla and La Grande tie up at Rieth and it is sometimes difficult to handle the traffic. One feature of the announcement which is received with satisfaction here is that Rieth is to be built up. Rumors have often been heard that the O.W.R. & N. would eventually build one large terminal at Stanfield and do away with both the Rieth and Umatilla terminals. There is to be considerable new work done also at Umatilla, which is taken as an indication that the Stanfield proposition is now forgotten.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 25, 1970
The recent Partyline about huckleberries has brought much comment from our readers. One man called up and said he’s been picking huckleberries longer than anyone, and it’s impossible to get three gallons in three hours, the record claimed by Clyde Loper of Pendleton. Mr. Loper strips the branches, leaves and berries. A woman called to say she has her own unique method of picking. “I buy a wide-toothed comb at the dime store,” she said. “This combs the berries off without too many leaves.” Another reader remarked that the Forest Service doesn’t want the leaves stripped from the bushes because it damages the next year’s growth. Bea Calhoun and her husband, Oliver, have proof of the giant huckleberries they found off Jubilee Lake Road. They have many bags in their freezer from what forest rangers call the best crop in years.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 25, 1995
The Kentucky teen who survived a week-long cross-country trip to eastern Oregon trapped inside a boxcar is reportedly in good spirits and anxious to return home. The accidental tourist, 17-year-old Mike Wright, is staying at Good Shepherd Community Hospital in Hermiston until Kentucky juvenile authorities arrange his return home. Wright wants his story to be a warning to other youth considering riding trains. Railroad workers said it’s amazing Wright lived. The design of the refrigerated car probably helped him survive, said a Union Pacific spokesman. The teen was rescued when railroad workers heard his muffled cries for help coming from the train car at the Hinkle rail yard near Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.