The body of Hood River boy John Young, son of Owen D. Young, chairman of the board of directors of the General Electric company, New York, will be shipped east tonight, according to an announcement by Guy Talbot, president of the Pacific Light and Power company. Young, whose father believed in boys learning their business from the bottom up had been working in a construction camp on Hood River where the Pacific Light and Power company are building a generating plant. Yesterday Young dashed in front of a construction locomotive and rescued a dog, the camp’s mascot, but in so slipped, and was caught and mortally mangled by the engine.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Young people involved in the Pendleton High School junior class recycling project are in trouble.
They estimate they have a million cans or at least thousands of cans to smash. The new juniors have been collecting the cans since June and have filled a classroom at Hawthorne Court almost to the ceiling with them.
“We’ve got to smash all these cans before we can take them to the recycling center,” said Sandy Unternahrer. “We have trouble getting kids to work.”
Cans, glass bottles and trash are left at the recycling drops. The young people can only use the tin cans.
“People don’t wash the cans, take off the labels or smash them,” said Miss Unternahrer.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
While some folks struggled to beat the heat Friday, local Cub Scouts cooled off with water balloons and sprinklers on a make-believe “Adventure Island.”
About 40 boys from Pendleton Cub Scout packs 720, 740, 742, 745 and 746 spent the week building teamwork and safety skills at the annual Cub Scout Day Camp at the Little League Park near Byers Avenue. Some of the activities were quite serious, but it was all fun. In keeping with the camp’s theme, “Adventure Island,” the first- through fifth-graders were divided into three dens: Hooks; Caribbeans and Scullywags.
The boys spent time sharpening their archery and BB gun skills, playing games, participating in water activities, building birdhouses, and making crafts with foil and sand art.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.