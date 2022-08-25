100 years ago in the East Oregonian

The body of Hood River boy John Young, son of Owen D. Young, chairman of the board of directors of the General Electric company, New York, will be shipped east tonight, according to an announcement by Guy Talbot, president of the Pacific Light and Power company. Young, whose father believed in boys learning their business from the bottom up had been working in a construction camp on Hood River where the Pacific Light and Power company are building a generating plant. Yesterday Young dashed in front of a construction locomotive and rescued a dog, the camp’s mascot, but in so slipped, and was caught and mortally mangled by the engine.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.