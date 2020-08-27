100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 27, 1920
A new trademark for Skookum pancake flour, a product of the Umatilla Flour & Grain Co. mill, has been adopted and registered by the company. It is an attractive arrangement of the trade name about an oval in which is a young girl’s likeness smiling upon a steaming stack of hotcakes. This Pendleton product has been boosted both here and in the inland empire territory and its sale has reached such proportions that a distinctive trademark was sought and adopted.
Also: Russell Moore, aged 11, feels pretty proud of his hunting ability. The youngster yesterday killed a big bear near his home close to Hidaway Springs, when the bruin came into the chicken yard. The boy brought the bear to earth with one well-placed shot from a .22 caliber rifle. He is a nephew of Dale Rothwell, of Pendleton.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 27, 1970
For the second consecutive week District Judge Richard Courson, Pendleton, was late for his day to preside in the Hermiston District Court, the former “Justice of the Peace Court.” One of the disgruntled men with a citation said he had been waiting an hour for the judge. Last week Judge Courson was late for his weekly court appearance and this brought protests from some area residents, who are protesting the abolishment of the Justice of the Peace Court. Judge Courson was named to fill the post a month ago following the death of Justice of the Peace Don E. Hurrle.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 27, 1995
More ready than not, Sandstone Middle School will open for business Monday with Hermiston’s seventh- and eighth-grade classes. Construction started a bit later in the fall than planned, and wet weather last winter delayed work several weeks. Most of the school is ready but it will open without the use of a kitchen, locker rooms, gymnasium and media center. “We can live without those for a few weeks,” said Superintendent Jer Pratton. Because the building remains under construction, public building tours can’t yet be accommodated. A public open house and dedication will be held in October.
