“If you have any idea of trying to see all the beauties in the way of scenery that Oregon has to offer, you’d better take a long time in one year to do it, or else set aside long vacations for several years to make the rounds.” This comment was made this morning by Mayor G.A. Hartman, who with Mrs. Hartman, has just returned from a trip over the southern and western part of the state. They were gone about four weeks. They found the Marble Caves in the southern part of the state out from Grants Pass one of the most interesting sights on their journey. The entrance to the caves are two in number and are no larger than an ordinary house door. Once inside, he realized that he had found one of the most beautiful caves he had ever seen.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The fat animal auction sale brought more entries than ever before with 106 animals, the projects of 4-H and FFA members, on the block Thursday night at the Morrow County Fair. The grand champion 4-H steer was shown by Krynn Robinson, Heppner. Her prize animal brought $1.15 a pound from the Morrow County Grain Growers. Reserve champion 4-H steer was shown by her brother Kyle Robinson and the grand champion FFA steer was shown by another brother, Kirk. Central Market paid $0.90 a pound for Kirk’s animal. Reserve champion FFA steer was shown by Judy Bennett, Heppner.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Lacking maps or roadways, tribes of ancient cultures gathered rockets and built a mound before pressing onward. These monuments were time markers. Looking back, nomads could identify the scope of their journey.
Perhaps nothing better records the passage of time better for people of today’s civilization than the death of a parent. All other events in life are identified in relationship to that loss.
And should the loss occur in childhood, before one has mastered the skills necessary for life’s journey, the monument looms large on the horizon.
