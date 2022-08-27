100 years ago in the East Oregonian

“If you have any idea of trying to see all the beauties in the way of scenery that Oregon has to offer, you’d better take a long time in one year to do it, or else set aside long vacations for several years to make the rounds.” This comment was made this morning by Mayor G.A. Hartman, who with Mrs. Hartman, has just returned from a trip over the southern and western part of the state. They were gone about four weeks. They found the Marble Caves in the southern part of the state out from Grants Pass one of the most interesting sights on their journey. The entrance to the caves are two in number and are no larger than an ordinary house door. Once inside, he realized that he had found one of the most beautiful caves he had ever seen.

