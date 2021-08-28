Opening of the Columbia River Highway from Pendleton to Astoria, with the exception of a time schedule effective where paving between The Dalles and Hood River, will be an event of Labor Day September 5, if the present schedule to complete the rock work between the Deschutes River and The Dalles is maintained. Telephonic communication between state highway division engineer Scott at The Dalles and the Eastern Oregon Auto Club established the fact that two shifts of men are working at rush speed to blast away the last pillar of rock standing in the way of a completed highway.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1971
Approximately 125 of the Hermiston school instructional staff who went to work after Aug. 15 will revert to their 1970-71 salary schedule as the result of the 90-day federal wage freeze, Richard Scott, school superintendent, said today. Classified employes, primarily aides and cooks, who went to work after Aug. 15 will be paid on their 1970-71 schedule, Others, primarily administrators and a few teachers who went to work before Aug. 15, will be on the new schedule, Scott said. The superintendent said a preliminary assessment would indicate that teachers in general will lose 5/24ths of their increment and raise, or 5/24ths of $550, during the 90-day period. Scott estimated the amount the district will withhold or save from originally anticipated figures in the 90-day freeze period is $14,739.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1996
Two suspects have been charged in the kidnapping and robbery of an 83-year-old Hermiston woman and police are still looking for a third suspect. Hugh G. Hill IV, 20, of Veneta, a town near Eugene, and a 14-year-old Eugene girl were charged with kidnapping, robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Hermiston Police believe the third suspect, Timothy L. Harville, 20, is in the Eugene area. The kidnapping and robbery charges stem from an Aug. 13 incident in which the victim was asked by one of the suspects for a ride from Payless.
