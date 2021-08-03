100 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1921
The railroad fare from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to Portland is quite a few sheckles, but Mr. and Mrs. Frank Robarge left Pendleton today, and the total of their fares so far has been kept to $5. They are on a hike from New York City to Portland and from there they will go to Bend. Mr. Robarge is an ex-service man, and before entering the service, he had proved up on a homestead claim near Bend. After receiving his discharge from the service, he received vocational training. That completed, he and his wife decided to “hike” across the continent. They started July 2 and the end of their journey is in sight.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1971
With the area’s employment situation for teen-agers leaving much to be desired, two Hermiston Junior High School students, Harry and Jim Bresnahan, decided to do something on their own two years ago. They are enthusiastic young gardeners, raising almost every kind of berry and vegetable imaginable. They have been able to tuck a goodly sum in the bank during the summer months. One of the nicest signs of summer is to pick up the phone and hear a pleasant-sounding voice saying: “Hi, this is Jimmie.” No need to ask: “Jimmie who.” From then on, vegetable lovers can plan on a bountiful supply of goodies right through September. The youths admitted to just one crop failure. Last year they experimented with turnips, but the worms got to them before Jimmie and Harry.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1996
If you look closely you can almost see the footprints of more than 100 children running, walking and crawling through the worn linoleum floors of Glenola Edwards’ yellow farm house. “This house is lived in,” says Edwards, 55, as she points to a bathroom door in need of molding and a bedroom ceiling poked with holes. For the past 20 years Edwards and her husband, Vernon, have provided children scarred from abuse and neglect a temporary refuge from an otherwise tough world. Edwards is prepared to pull out the Kleenex when the pig-tailed little girl who calls her “mama” steps out the door next month. But she’s also ready for a little rest and relaxation after caring for some of society’s most troubled children, while raising four of her own. Edwards is retiring.
