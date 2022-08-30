100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Two thousand and five hundred cords of wood on the Umatilla ranch three miles from Stanfield was burned Monday and Tuesday. It is thought the fire was set by some tramps, as a coffee pot and other cooking utensils were found near. The wood was owned by parties living in Walla Walla. State Senator I.E. Staples of Portland was calling on F.B. Stuart Saturday. Mr. Staples and Mr. Stuart have been friends since boyhood. Charles Cleveland of Gresham is spending the week at the home of his son, C.E. Cleveland.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.