Two thousand and five hundred cords of wood on the Umatilla ranch three miles from Stanfield was burned Monday and Tuesday. It is thought the fire was set by some tramps, as a coffee pot and other cooking utensils were found near. The wood was owned by parties living in Walla Walla. State Senator I.E. Staples of Portland was calling on F.B. Stuart Saturday. Mr. Staples and Mr. Stuart have been friends since boyhood. Charles Cleveland of Gresham is spending the week at the home of his son, C.E. Cleveland.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The first man to proclaim his candidacy as an Independent for Umatilla County sheriff filed his nominating petition Monday. He is Jerry Myrick, 31, Pendleton, who announced last spring that he would run as an Independent in November.
Myrick says the theme of his campaign will be, “Let’s keep politics out of law enforcement.”
He said he can improve service from the sheriff’s office without spending more money, including the addition of a resident deputy at Hermiston.
Myrick is a former state police officer with 7½ years of experience. He is a graduate of Oregon State Police Academy and of Blue Mountain Community College’s police science course.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Put your sleuthing skills to good use beginning Sept. 1 and you might find yourself $250 richer. The East Oregonian is sponsoring the Eo Treasure Hunt in conjunction with the Pendleton Round-Up.
Over the course of the coming weeks, clues will be published in the East Oregonian every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
