100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 8, 1920
The trail followed by Neil Hart and Jim Owens over the mountains last week is still plain this week, according to W. D. Humphrey, who has recently been out for huckleberries near the summit. The pair followed the main divide trail for eight miles in broad daylight, Mr. Humphrey says, and passed numerous parties who were at that time out huckleberrying. Plenty of tracks are still visible showing the route taken by the bad men. The berries, incidentally, are ripening rapidly now and are quite plentiful in the mountains, Mr. Humphrey reports.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 8, 1970
The President’s top environmental adviser, Russell Train, says that 94,000 pounds of the pesticide dieldrin will be removed from the Umatilla Army Depot by the end of the year. The Defense Department had originally listed the dieldrin as surplus property and offered it for sale. Sen. Bob Packwood protested, pointing out that the pesticide has been banned by the federal government and many states. In a letter to Packwood, Train said the Defense Department will use some of the pesticide and the remainder will be given to the Department of the Interior for use in research. The Defense Department plans to use the dieldrin to control termites at military installations.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 8, 1995
Dustin Rorden is headed to the other side of the country to do something he loves to do: shoot arrows. Rorden, 16, from Weston, qualified for the International World Championship of the International Bowhunters Association in West Virginia next week. After placing in the top ten of several local competitions, Rorden was invited to the world championships, where he will compete against the top marksmen in the world. The competitions require participants to shoot at animal targets under timed conditions rather than the usual round targets. Rorden began shooting a bow about two years ago on a hunting trip and instantly liked it. He said shooting the bow felt natural to him the moment he picked it up.
