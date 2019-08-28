100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 28, 1919
Fifty two Pendletonians have tried aerial riding with the Ace Aircraft Corporation during their stay in Pendleton. This afternoon and evening a number of airplane parties have been planned, at which time a number of Pendleton women will take their first spin through the air with Archie Roth, pilot of the Curtis plane. Hard luck has kept the number of flights down so far, the latest being the attempts of a horse to walk all over a wing during Tuesday night. The plane was in fine working shape last evening and this morning and a number of passengers went up.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 28, 1969
Vandalism has spread even into the animal world, patrolman Joe Strasser learned Monday. In the first of two calls to the Marc Garriott home in Milton-Freewater, the officer found that a large dog had broken through the screen door while the family was absent, rampaged through the house “chewing and tearing up things,” including a wide swath of a closed bedroom door, and disappeared when Garriott returned home. About 5 p.m., Garriott reported the dog had come back again, but he had left when the officer went to investigate and was still at large Monday night.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 28, 1994
Minnie Chaney of Pendleton turned 102 Friday at the home she shares with her daughter Carmen Pound. Carmen said there was no formal party, but the day’s celebration included sharing cake and refreshments with family members who dropped by. Minnie Rohde was born Aug. 26, 1892, in the country between Pendleton and Helix. She married the late Joseph W. Chaney in 1914 and has lived in the area all her life. While raising her own family, she worked as a housecleaner and a cook. She was a ranch and harvest cook for many years, according to Carmen.
