100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 1, 1919
Jerry Bronaugh, Portland attorney and once president of the Mazamas, stopped over night in Pendleton, en route by machine to Yellowstone Park, accompanied by his son. Mr. Bronaugh was quite anxious to have fellow motorists in Portland know that there is sand on the road between Echo and Pendleton and that he was struggling to get his car free from it yesterday. He drove by way of The Dalles, Olex, Ione and Echo and made the trip here in two days. He advises his friends to take the trip slowly if they attempt it.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 1, 1969
Water was a scarce commodity when the Tribal Community Hall on the Umatilla Indian Reservation was destroyed by fire Wednesday. The Pendleton Fire Department, acting on a mutual aid call, emptied a 750-gallon pumper and a 600-gallon tanker on the blaze. Rigs from St. Andrews Mission, the Umatilla Indian Agency and the Pendleton Grain Growers also threw all the water they were capable of holding at the blaze, but could not squelch it. “We’d have needed at least two hydrants out here to have controlled this,” said one Pendleton fireman. Cause of the fire is still undetermined. The community hall was built in the early 1950s.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 1, 1994
The man convicted of trying to kill a Stanfield police officer in February was finally sentenced this morning to more than 35 years in prison. Despite Damon L. Petrie’s request that the judge give him “a light at the end of the tunnel,” and despite defense attorney Robert Klahn’s challenging of a pre-sentencing report, Circuit Court Judge Robert Abrams gave Petrie 35 years and two months in prison for attacking Stanfield police officer Butch Parrish with a commandeered patrol car. Echoing comments he made during his trial, Petrie apologized for injuring Parrish and said once again that his intent was only to escape — not to kill.
