100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 9, 1919
Roy E. Taylor, held at Olympia as a suspect in the murder mystery which has baffled officers for nearly two months, formerly lived in Pendleton. While here Taylor worked as a switchman for the O.-W. R. & N. Co., and later drove a wagon for the American Express Co. The mystery of the teeth identification slips sent to the local sheriff’s office a month ago is cleared up with the announcement of Taylor’s arrest. It is believed that the murdered woman is Taylor’s wife and the teeth are said to have been identified as hers by a dentist at Yakima. Taylor, his wife and three children lived here for a time, later going to La Grande. Taylor’s departure was due partly to his arrest for gambling and a fine of $40 in police court for the offense.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 9, 1969
A newly installed “chatter box” at the Morrow County Courthouse is creating quite an interest among employes and the visiting public. It is the first teletype machine in the area and still quite a novelty. It was installed on a rental basis from Pacific Northwest Bell on Tuesday. Morrow County Sheriff John Mollahan said it was a state of Oregon law enforcement agency teletype. It is connected with the relay center at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Salem and operates on a 24-hour basis. Information on the computer-operated machine can be read on the tape hours after it is received or picked up and acted on at once when necessary. Information received can then be relayed from the courthouse to law enforcement officers and other emergency officials in the area through the two-way radio maintained by the Emergency Defense office of the county.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 9, 1994
Three drivers had their windows shot out over the weekend on Tollgate Road, near Elgin. No one was injured, but Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the shootings. In all three cases, drivers reported gunfire from the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s department. The driver’s side window was shot out of one car and the passenger windows on the other two cars were hit. One driver reported his car was hit at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The other two cars were reportedly hit at 3:30 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.