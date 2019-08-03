100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 3-4, 1919
C.S. Walters, manager of the Walla Walla street railway system, a subsidiary corporation of the Pacific Power & Light company, announced in Walla Walla today that on next December the company would abandon six miles of the city street car lines in outlying districts and that probably the remainder of the lines would be abandoned as soon after January 1 as the company could dispose of its rolling stock. Even with an 8-cent fare the company is not making any money, he said, and had not for the past five years. The interurban line between Walla Walla and Milton will be continued indefinitely, as it is a paying proposition, he said. Municipal ownership of the lines and municipal subsidy tax are two solutions suggested.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 3-4, 1969
Machinery used in harvesting grain in Saddle Canyon, north of Gibbon, set off a fire Saturday which burned 200 acres of grain and a small amount of timber before being controlled. The State Department of Forestry said 14 men and a state bulldozer battled the blaze. Crews from the forestry department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Pendleton Grain Growers were on the scene. It was in the mop-up stage this morning.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 3-4, 1994
Nearly 150 people were battling 59 small lightning-caused fires this morning on the Umatilla National Forest, all caused by lightning over the last two days. Nine of the fires are holdovers from a storm that passed through Monday evening. The forest picked up another 50 fires from lightning on Tuesday. A 20-person smoke-chaser crew has been assigned to fight fires on the Umatilla and 75 Umatilla National Forest employees are either fighting fire or working in support. Another 53 people have been dispatched from other forests to the fires on the Umatilla.
