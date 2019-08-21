100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 21, 1919
Charged with leaving a camp fire burning which started a 3,000 acre fire in the central part of the Wenaha forest east of Toll Gate on the Oregon side, James Ross, sheep herder for the Leeser estate, pleaded guilty this morning before Judge C.H. Marsh and was fined and severely reprimanded. Ross was brought to Pendleton today by E.N. Kavanaugh and T.M. Talbott, forest service officials who had been investigating fire conditions in the forest.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 21, 1969
Two officers of the U.S. Navy Attack Squadron 145 based at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station died in a plane accident on a routine training mission about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Navy bombing range near Boardman. A Navy spokesman said the officers killed in the plane crash were the pilot, Cmdr. Richard Walls, 39, Oak Harbor, Wash., and his bombardier-navigator, Lt. Benny Cochrun, 27, also of Oak Harbor. The plane was an ACA Intruder. The jet was making a practice run at the time of the crash about four miles southwest of the main towner.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 21, 1994
First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton honored two longtime members with a recent birthday party during fellowship time after services. Morton Elder of Pendleton celebrated his 98th birthday July 20. He joined the church in 1906. Several of his nieces and nephews attended the party. Kathreen Purchase turned 104 on July 14. She has been a church member since 1933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.