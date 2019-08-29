100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 29, 1919
John Paxton received a message from Elgin Thursday saying that 500 sheep belonging to him had been burned in a great forest fire that is raging in that vicinity. No accurate estimate of the amount of the loss could be made until it was learned whether the animals were full grown sheep or lambs. However, it was said by many that an average mixed herd of 500 would be worth at least $6000. Mr. Paxton’s sheep were not on the Wenaha reserve but were on pasture near the edge of the national forest about midway between Elgin and Palmer Junction.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 29, 1969
Two trucks and 10 Pendleton firemen battled a leaking ammonia tanker at Farmco of Oregon Inc. on Airport Road Thursday. A broken pipe on the tanker caused the ammonia to leak out. As some firemen cleared ammonia with water, others screwed on a connection but the pressure was too great and the ammonia burst loose. It was washed away with water pressure. It finally dissipated and was capped. Fireman Bart Harris and Capt. Lloyd Rhinehart were treated and released at St. Anthony Hospital for blisters caused by the ammonia.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 29, 1994
While Oregon deals with a 5.9 percent unemployment rate, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation wage their own battle against unemployment numbers six times higher. “We want them (tribal members) to come work for us,” said Paul Quaempts, personnel manager. “We think in the long run we have more to offer.” Quaempts insists there are good salaried jobs and training available for the unemployed. “We need to let the people know we have jobs here,” he said.
