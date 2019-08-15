100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 15, 1919
Far from complete satisfaction with the disposition of liquor cases recently brought to trial here is expressed by the local district attorney’s office. Convictions have been returned in every case but the fines in most instances are considered by the district attorney to be much too lenient. Charles Biggerstaff, whose place beyond Rieth yielded a complete moonshine outfit, was held in $500 bail for trial and when he pleaded guilty he was fined but $250. It is related that he told the court he would gladly pay the whole sum as a fine, fearing that he might be dealt a jail sentence. Biggerstaff is alleged to have declared that he expected to have to pay $500 as he had netted $1500 in one month.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 15, 1969
A program has been held this month at the Til Taylor wading pool for Pend-Air kids. Labeled a “kiddie water adjustment program,” it was undertaken after Pend-Air residents complained their youngsters were too far from wading facilities and they were unable to transport them. It was greeted so enthusiastically that the age limit was enlarged to accommodate whole families. Inter-agency cooperation was brought into play. The Red Cross provided two Pendleton swim team members as teachers; the Neighborhood Center, representing the Community Action Program, helped with the program and transportation; the City Recreation Department lent its backing; and Pend-Air residents Mrs. James Davis and Mrs. Harold Heathman arranged transportation. The program proved so successful, attempts may be made next year to enlarge it.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 15, 1994
A pair of 12-year-old boys are suspected of starting a fire Saturday in Milton-Freewater estimated at causing over $40,000 in damages. The two boys, both from Walla Walla, were walking past Tony’s Trucks and RVs in Milton-Freewater, throwing lighted matches along the side of the road. One of the matches started a fire that spread through bushes and caused heat damage to the side of Tony’s Trucks. The business received about $500 damage. The fire consumed a fifth-wheel trailer owned by Shirley Warner of Walla Walla. Damage was estimated at $38,000. Another mini motor home, owned by Bob and Vicki Correa of Milton-Freewater, sustained about $2,500 in damage. The boys were release to their parents and will be contacted by the Umatilla County Juvenile Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.