100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 7, 1919
Reduction in the working week from 54 to 48 1-2 hours, giving an equivalent of an 8 hour day, was instituted today by the Pendleton Woolen Mills at its plant here and also in Washougal, Wash. The new hours were granted voluntarily by the company in keeping with the national movement for a universal 8 hour day. While employes work 5 1-2 hours less each week under the new schedule, the scale of pay is continued the same. The reduction in hours is equivalent to a slight increase in pay. All employes of both plants share in the change. Under the present hour system, there are five 8 1-2 hour days a week and Saturday is a four hour day, work ceasing at noon.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 7, 1969
West Extension Irrigation District has started testing its three 600-horsepower pumps in the area’s newest highlift irrigation project. The project is in its final stage of construction, according to district manager Max Jones. Water is pumped from a site near the mouth of the Umatilla River, inside the city of Umatilla. Jones said for a month the three pumps will be tried out with water being pumped into the 28-mile-long canal. The project will begin supplying supplemental water to the district’s 6,000 acres later. Plans are to add 2,000 acres of irrigable land to the West Extension District in the next year.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 7, 1994
Police were busy Friday afternoon sorting through the guns and ammunition, sexually explicit photos, drugs, brass knuckles and survivalist books discovered Thursday at a Milton-Freewater home. They’re calling it one of the biggest weapons seizures ever in Umatilla County, and rented a U-Haul truck to haul all the evidence away from Phillip D. Zabor’s nondescript manufactured home on Stateline Road. Zabor, 35, was arrested Thursday night for possession of methamphetamines and marijuana, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, possession and depiction of sexual contact involving a child, and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.