100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 24-25, 1919
Condon is crowded to the very city walls, according to R.W. Fletcher, who played a dance engagement there Saturday night with his jazz band. Every hotel, rooming house and private home in the town is filled to capacity, he said, and it took half the night to find a place to sleep. An auto load of young people from Arlington was obliged to drive back to the river town after the dance because no accommodations for the night could be found. The Gilliam county seat is very lively and prosperous, Mr. Fletcher said.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 24-25, 1969
Totem Bowl, a bowling alley at Price Plaza in Milton-Freewater, was destroyed by fire Sunday. Firemen were on the scene again today, as smoldering embers broke into flame. The bowling alley was owned by Lou Renville. No damage estimate is available. The fire started at 6 a.m. Sunday and also damaged two adjoining structures. One was occupied by an office of the State Dept. of Motor Vehicles and owned by Leigh Price. The other was the Highway Drug Annex.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 24-25, 1994
Four boys playing with lighters Wednesday afternoon apparently began a blaze that consumed around 800 acres of grass, brush and timber that firefighters hoped to contain by noon today. The fire started at around 4:30 p.m. and quickly ate up the surrounding dry grass as the boys tried to put it out. It then spread through Couse Creek, Dry Creek and eventually to Basket Mountain, where it licked at the steep canyon walls. Today firefighters are mopping up the area, around 10 miles southeast of Milton-Freewater, and putting out a few lingering hot spots. “By talking with some kids we got some confessions,” said Umatilla County Undersheriff Ron Harnden. “They’ll be charged with reckless burning.”
