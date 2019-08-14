100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 14, 1919
Roy E. Taylor, formerly a switchman employed by the O. W. R. & N. Co. here, was released as a murder suspect at Olympia yesterday after having been held nearly a week. It was thought the woman murdered at Plum in June was his wife. His release resulted in telephoned information from Mrs. C.B. Reynolds, of Portland, that Mrs. Taylor, under the name of Vivian Gilroy, had worked for her during June. Mrs. Taylor is at present working as a domestic in Sacramento, Cal., Mrs. George Seaband, a friend of the Taylors, declared. She says Mrs. Taylor can be found and that she is working under the name of Vivian Gilroy to keep Taylor from rejoining her.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 14, 1969
Lt. John W. Smallmon, USNR-R, Naval Reserve “Blue and Gold” officer, of Hermiston, recently completed a two-week orientation program at Annapolis which covered such areas as entrance requirements, curriculum, and the military and professional programs. As a “Blue and Gold” officer he will now represent the Naval Academy at civic and local school functions in his community and will counsel prospective Academy candidates.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 14, 1994
Kube Hanson has been singing since before she could talk in sentences, and crowds at the Umatilla County Fair have been treated to some of that natural-born talent. Living in Echo, Hanson didn’t have to go far to show off her talent for fair-goers all this week. Even though some of the crowds were kind of thin, though appreciative, it didn’t matter. Hanson says she’s just got to do what she loves — sing. Hanson’s poise on stage makes her seem mature beyond her 13 years of age. She sings alone on stage with the aid of a backup tape, but it’s her voice that steals the spotlight. “Yes, I want to have a career in music,” Hanson said following her last set at the fair Friday. But she has a backup plan if she doesn’t get her big break — she’d like to be a journalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.