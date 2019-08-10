100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 10-11, 1919
The First Church of Christ Scientist of Pendleton, by a deal completed this morning, purchased the Failing property, 901 Main street, from Mrs. Jesse Failing, exercising an option taken on the property three weeks ago. The purchase of the property is with a view to building a church next year, according to members. The church does not own its present home on Webb street and the contemplated structure will fill the need for a church and a reading room. The new building will be of the type used for Science churches and will add to the appearance of Main street.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 10-11, 1969
Two Twin Falls, Idaho, men were held in the county jail in Pendleton today on charges of burglarizing a bank and tavern at Ione. In jail, under $50,000 bail each, were Clarence William Byrd, 48, and Danny James Francis Ward, 24. They were charged with breaking into the Bank of Eastern Oregon and Ed’s Tavern. They were arrested at 4:30 a.m. Sunday by officer Gary Sheridan of the State Police office at Arlington. He was on routine patrol, returning to Arlington from Heppner. All that was taken from the bank and tavern was recovered, police said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 10-11, 1994
Area football should have a big impact on the outcome of the Shriners Hospital East-West All-Star Football Game at Baker City High School Saturday. Five players and one coach from the area will be on the field for the East team during the 42nd East-West game. The East team will include three players from the Columbia Basin Conference — Heppner’s Rick Koffler, Weston-McEwen’s Chet Mills and Umatilla’s Brian Pursifull — plus Eric Olsen of Mac-Hi of the Greater Oregon Conference and Aaron Heideman of Ione of the Big Sky Conference. They’ll be joined by Scott Dean, head coach of CBC champion Weston-McEwen, who is an assistant coach for the East team.
