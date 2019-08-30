100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 30, 1919
His Highness, the Prince of Wales, now in Canada, will be invited today to include the Pendleton Round-Up in his itinerary. The Round-Up association last night wired H.W. Collins and S.R. Thompson, now at Calgary, to extend an invitation to the prince and his party on behalf of the 1919 Round-Up. While it is admitted that the possibility of having royalty at the Round-Up is probably not 50-50, it may be that the prince can be prevailed upon to come here when it is made clear to him that the Round-Up is to America what the Epsom Downs derby is to the British Isles.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 30, 1969
West End cattle have collected several top awards at the Oregon State Fair. The Stone Hereford Ranch won two grand championships and two reserve grand champion awards. Out of the 18 Stone Herefords competing, the ranch won seven blue ribbons on bulls, five blue ribbons with heifers, and five blue ribbons on group competition. Showing the cattle at Salem were Doug Bennett, cattle manager, and Richard Wiswall, herdsman for the Stone Ranch.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 30, 1994
The last full load of explosives stored at the Umatilla Army Depot was packed into a semi-truck Monday morning. The explosives were bound for Tooele Army Depot near Salt Lake City as part of a continuing realignment — and eventual closure — of the depot as directed by Congress. With the bulk of the so-called conventional weapons and explosives now gone, only chemical weapons remain. Those are to be destroyed over the next decade, probably in an incinerator now planned for the depot. There are still about two storage igloos worth of weapons and ammunition at the depot, which are reserved for use by the installation’s security force, said Lt. Col. Moses Whitehurst, depot commander. “There will always be some here while we’re in operation,” Whitehurst said.
