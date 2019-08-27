100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 27, 1919
While sundry local patrons of the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus were being entertained at a “quiet” nut shell game in a dressing room of one of the side shows yesterday a little event not in the advertising was pulled off. A man with a wicked looking gun entered the tent, covered the dealer, took his money and then proceeded to rob the others present. Some say he bagged $500 or $600 all told. He then exited, leaving the bunch with their hands still in the air. Reports state that only a select few were invited to attend the game and that they were first charmed by the announcement about a hootch dance. Following the dance a sure thing game was introduced. According to Chief of Police Roberts he has had various complaints as to short changing and he is plain spoken in condemnation of the circus attaches.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 27, 1969
The Gwyn Watkinses have four unusual plants growing among their colorful zinnias. Early this spring, Mrs. Watkins sent east for some cotton seed, and the four healthy plants came from those seeds. The blossoms, when fully opened, are an ivory white. They’re hoping to produce some cotton balls.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 27, 1994
There’s no end in sight to the battle over siting of a solid waste transfer station on Airport Hill. Negotiations have failed to muster a solution to the nagging dilemma involving Pendleton Sanitary Service, Pendair Citizens Committee and the city of Pendleton. The discord derives from the proposed refuse station — Pendleton Sanitary wants to place it amid a residential area, the area’s residents adamantly oppose it. The Pendair Committee had offered to back away on condition that it be reimbursed for attorney fees and the costs associated with the fight to keep the transfer station out of their neighborhood. The Sanitary Service is willing to relocate to a site along Rieth Road, so the reimbursement issue appears to be the hurdle blocking a solution.
