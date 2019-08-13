100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 13, 1919
Complaints at the office of Roscoe Keaton, district attorney, of violations of the law by hardware men and other firms which sell pistols and revolvers, has led to the issuance of a statement by the office, given in the belief that the violations are due to a misunderstanding of the law. According to Chapter 256, General Laws of Oregon, 1912, it is unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to display for sale at retail any pocket pistol or revolver. It also makes it unlawful to sell at retail, barter, give away or dispose of the same to any person whomsoever excepting a policeman, member of the militia or peace officer of the state of Oregon, unless the person attempting to procure the same shall have a permit for the purpose of procuring the pistol or revolver, signed by the municipal judge, or city recorder or by the county judge or a justice of the peace of the county wherein such person resides. This act also provides that the person engaged in the retail sales of pistols shall keep a record of the sale and transmit the same to the sheriff of the county in which purchase is made.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 13, 1969
In a spectacular accident early Sunday, a high voltage power line fell on the street in Heppner tying up traffic for nearly an hour. Telephone lines were also knocked out in the area. No one was injured. Investigating officers said Richard Willard, Heppner, hit a power pole near the west end of the fairgrounds, just inside the city limits. The car dropped on its side over a five-foot bluff, hanging on a cyclone fence at the edge of the school bus yard. The fallen power line was “jumping all over the place and the pavement was smoking in two spots,” one officer reported. Willard was issued a citation by State Police for driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 13, 1994
Dori Tennant’s 4-year-old daughter speaks of the bad man who took her lost shoes and left her feeling sad “‘cause he stole my boombox.” A burglary June 24 a the girl’s home still haunts the child and her parents. But what they view as a convoluted, ineffective system for dealing with criminals has left them angry and frustrated. Jackie E. Edmiston, 22, of Athena pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, and a felon in possession a firearm, regarding the burglary of Todd and Dori Tennant’s home in Pendleton. Possessions valued at about $20,000 were taken from the home. Despite the guilty plea, the Tennants are outraged at a system they say caters to criminals and no longer protects victims.
