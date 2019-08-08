100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 8, 1919
“This is our last concert,” members of the Pendleton Round-Up band told Councilman Henry Taylor last evening, following the concert in Pioneer Park. “Unless the Pendleton Commercial Association raises money to pay the leader and members, as it promised to do four months ago, there will be no more music from us.” This ultimatum was not delivered as the sentiment of the entire organization, it was pointed out today. Certain of the band, numbering perhaps half, have declared themselves as through, but some of the old guard declared today that they were willing to go on through the season despite their pay being nowhere in sight.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 8, 1969
Those three enterprising Pendleton High School graduates who ramrodded YES, the Youth Employment Service, are taking their enthusiasm and talents to the East coast this fall. Dave Young, Mike Luce and Brian Doherty will attend universities in the east. Dave will enter the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, “to find out how it is to live in New England,” he said. Mike will study liberal arts at Harvard. Brian has already invaded Washington, D.C., and is working for the FBI, said Dave. He will enter American University in the nation’s capital, and his major will be political science, naturally.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 8, 1994
State police said Eva L. Swain, 59, Hood River, was driving a 1994 Pontiac Bonneville on Highway 395 near Joy Lane in Hermiston when the car scraped the west curb, crossed all lanes, spun sideways, went over the east curb and up an embankment. The driver, who operates two Hermiston car dealerships, fled the scene with the help of her employees, then went to the Hermiston Airport and flew to Hood River, state police said. Swain was arrested by Oregon State Police in Hood River late Friday afternoon on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said one of Swain’s employees has been cited for obstructing judicial administration and another will be cited.
