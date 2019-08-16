100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 16, 1919
Proofs on homesteads have been more rapid in the office of the county clerk this week than for months, four final entries having been made in the last five days. Three were on three year proofs and one on a five year proof. On Tuesday Cliff Dewey made proof on 320 acres just over the Morrow county line southwest of Echo. On Wednesday Lester L. Tenney made proof on 160 acres east of Echo and northwest of Nolin. On Thursday Clyde C.D. Hebert made a three year proof of entry on 160 acres laying just outside the Hermiston city limits. This afternoon J.A. Rust made proof on 320 acres near Gurdane, at the head of Butter creek. His was a five year entry.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 16, 1969
A three-mile road being built by Umatilla County Road Department immediately south of Pilot Rock is nearing completion. Crews have completed 2¼ miles of the road five weeks after construction was started. When the county crews complete their work, a contract will be let for three-inch asphaltic concrete paving. Umatilla County Roadmaster Gene Palmer is exceedingly pleased with the new road, which is on the only route to the McCoy Lake project in the Blue Mountains. The McCoy project, a recreational area built by Indians about 20 miles south of Pilot Rock, is expected to draw heavy traffic when the lake is stocked with trout. The road also gets heavy use from logging trucks and farmers in the area.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 16, 1994
Loni Norquist of Pendleton contends that she’s consistently lucky in contests. She’ll win the drawing, and you will, too, if you let her hold your ticket. Loni recently won a new refrigerator and 12 cases of soft drinks in a Pepsi Cola sweepstakes. She turned over the treasure to her 13-year-old neighbor, Patty Rios, who actually filled out the entry form. Patty was allowed to choose the soda pop — six cases of Mountain Dew and six of Pepsi — delivered along with the refrigerator. Pepsi was giving away 500 prizes, Loni recalls, so she and Patty didn’t know what they might receive. Loni says she doesn’t need anything, particularly a full-size icebox. “I’m just glad to see the kids win,” she says, because they become so excited.
