100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 20, 1919
Ray Spangle, Pendleton trapshooter, stood at the top of Oregon entries in the Grand American Handicap shoot with a percentage of 96.20 for 400 registered targets. He was one of 22 men out of the total entry list of 841 who were handicapped to the limit, the 22 yard line. G.W. Lorimer, of Ohio, broke 98 out of 100 birds in the Grand American event, shooting from 18 yards. Spangle shooting from 22 yards broke 95 out of 100, tying Jess Troeh, of Portland, and Arnold Troeh, of Vancouver. The latter shot from 21 yards. Frank Troeh, winner of all the northwest shoots, made but 92 from the 22 yard line, while Jim Seavey, winner of the state title in Pendleton last May, was able to break only 89.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 20, 1969
Walla Walla County and the Milton-Freewater area will be without ambulance service effective Wednesday at 8 a.m. Gene Duckworth of Duckworth Ambulance Service said the firm will discontinue all services at that time. “We don’t have enough money to pay our help this week and we have received no word from Walla Walla city or county regarding our subsidy proposal,” he said. The ambulance service recently asked the city and county, College Place and Milton-Freewater for an annual subsidy of $16,000. Milton-Freewater and College Place have indicated a willingness to participate but so far there has been no action by Walla Walla city or county, he said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 20, 1994
She was 16 years old when she decided to experiment with her first cigarette. She knew she was old enough. But there were two things she didn’t know. One, her mother was watching. Two, this memorable occasion would be a topic of discussion at the Morrow County Fair more than 70 years later. Mabel Allen, Boardman, was crowned Thursday as Morrow County’s senior citizen queen. The competition involved answering a series of questions posed by pageant emcee Cara Osmin. Allen’s disclosure of the cigarette incident was her response to the question, “What is the worst trouble you have ever been in?” She didn’t elaborate on her punishment but did say she hasn’t smoked since.
